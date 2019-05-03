Law had his contract purchased from Triple-A Buffalo on Friday.

Law will take the roster spot of Alen Hanson, who was designated for assignment Friday. Prior to earning a promotion, Law compiled a 1.69 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with a 17:3 K:BB in 10.2 innings with the Bisons. The right-hander owns a career 3.83 ERA across parts of three big-league seasons (105.2 innings).

More News
Our Latest Stories