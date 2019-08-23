Law (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Dodgers, giving up three runs on three hits and a walk over two-thirds of an inning to blow his first save of the season.

With Ken Giles on the paternity list, Law was back in the saddle as Toronto's closer but he couldn't get the job done, ruining a combined shutout bid and handing the Dodgers another walkoff win. The loss snapped the right-hander's 14-appearance scoreless streak, but on the year Law still has a 5.13 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 54:28 K:BB through 47.1 innings.