The Giants traded Law to the Blue Jays on Wednesday along with infielder Alen Hanson and pitcher Juan De Paula in exchange for outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Law posted an impressive 2.13 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over 61 relief appearances as a rookie with the Giants in 2016, but he's fallen on hard times ever since. After back-to-back rough seasons, Law lost his spot on the Giants' 40-man roster in February, which indicated that he wasn't a major part of the team's future plans. He'll look for a fresh start in a new organization but will probably need to find success with Triple-A Buffalo before receiving the call to Toronto.