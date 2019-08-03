Blue Jays' Derek Law: Gets emergency save
Law pitched the final two innings of Friday's win over the Orioles to pick up the save. He got the nod because Justin Shafer got sick mid-game and was unavailable to pitch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.CA reports.
Law has been used as an opener and a middle-innings reliever, and his 5.54 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 47:23 K:BB hardly scream out as him having a closer's skill set, but right now for the Jays it's any port in a storm.
