Blue Jays' Derek Law: Notches five-out save
Law pitched 1.2 innings Saturday, allowing just two walks and striking out two to earn the save in a 7-5 win over the Mariners.
It's Law's fourth save of the year, all of which have come in August. Over 11 appearances, the right-hander has pitched to a 2.08 ERA this month. For the year, Law has a 4.96 ERA and 1.55 WHIP with 56 strikeouts in 49 innings. It's expected Law will return to a set-up role when Ken Giles returns from the paternity list.
