Law will serve as the opener Thursday against the Red Sox, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Law will look to get three or four outs before turning things over to lefty Thomas Pannone, with Marcus Stroman pushed back due to a pectoral issue. In his three "starts" so far this season, Law has allowed four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings.