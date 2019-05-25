Law gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless seventh inning during Friday's loss to the Padres.

The right-hander hasn't had too many successful outings since joining the Jays bullpen. Law has been charged with runs in four of his eight appearances this year, leaving him with a 4.91 ERA and 13:5 K:BB through 11 innings. Expect him to continue working in low-leverage situations unless he's able to put together a strong run.