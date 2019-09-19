Law allowed one earned run on two hits and two walks while striking out none in the ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Orioles.

Law was called upon to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning. He made things interesting by allowing four of the first five batters he faced to reach base, prior to recording the final out with the bases loaded. He now has five saves on the season, though Ken Giles still in place as the team's primary closer which will leave Law with inconsistent save opportunities at best to close the season.