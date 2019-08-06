Law struck out one through 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings to record his second save in a 2-0 win over the Rays on Monday.

Law recorded the last out of the eighth inning and quickly set down the Rays in the ninth inning to nail down his second save. Although his overall numbers are not impressive, Law hasn't allowed a run in his last eight appearances. The 28-year-old has a 5.36 ERA with 48 strikeouts through 37 games this season.