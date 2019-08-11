Law allowed one hit and one walk but posted two strikeouts during a four-out save in 5-4 victory against the Yankees on Saturday.

The 28-year-old took the mound with two outs and nobody on during the eighth, and while he allowed a single to the first batter, he struck out the next hitter and faced the minimum in the ninth. Law is 0-1 with three saves, 4.95 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 43.2 innings this season.