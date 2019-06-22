Law will be deployed as the Blue Jays' opening pitcher for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet

Law hasn't exceeded 40 pitches or two innings in any of his appearances at the major-league or Triple-A level in 2019, so those probably represent his workload limitations while he works as an opener for the third time this season. Sam Gaviglio is slated to follow Law and will presumably cover the bulk of the innings out of the bullpen.