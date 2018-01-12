Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Avoids arbitration
Travis (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal with Toronto on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This was the first season as an arbitration-eligible player for Travis, and he collected a $910,000 raise this offseason. Travis appeared in 50 games for the Blue Jays in 2017, slashing .259/.291/.438 with five home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases, but missed the remainder of the year after undergoing a knee procedure to clean up cartilage in mid-June. He should be fully operational heading into 2018, and could be of some value as a late-round pick.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: To be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Off disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not expected to return in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Fields grounders Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Begins hitting in cage•
-
Top 50 (value) keepers for 2018
Are you looking for value with your keepers? Does the draft pick you'd be forfeiting correspond...
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...