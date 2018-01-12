Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Avoids arbitration

Travis (knee) agreed to a one-year, $1.45 million deal with Toronto on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This was the first season as an arbitration-eligible player for Travis, and he collected a $910,000 raise this offseason. Travis appeared in 50 games for the Blue Jays in 2017, slashing .259/.291/.438 with five home runs, 24 RBI and four stolen bases, but missed the remainder of the year after undergoing a knee procedure to clean up cartilage in mid-June. He should be fully operational heading into 2018, and could be of some value as a late-round pick.