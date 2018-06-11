Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Back in lineup Monday
Travis (knee) is in the lineup Monday against the Rays.
Travis missed the Blue Jays' last two games while dealing with a sore right knee, but the issue doesn't seem to be a major one as he's back in the lineup. He's been poor when available so far this season, hitting just .198/.261/.311 in 32 games.
