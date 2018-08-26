Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Back to bench

Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will head to the bench after starting eight of the Blue Jays' past nine games, during which he went 3-for-33 to drop his season average to .229. With Toronto reinstating Lourdes Gurriel from the disabled list earlier in the weekend, it appears one of Travis or Aledmys Diaz will now be the odd man out for starts in the infield in most games.