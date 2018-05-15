Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Bat remains dormant at Triple-A

Travis went 1-for-5 with an RBI single for Triple-A Buffalo in its 6-5 loss to Pawtucket on Monday.

Though Travis came up clutch while plating the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning, it was still another lackluster performance overall for the second baseman, whose bat has remained cold since his demotion to Triple-A in late April. At the time Travis was sent down to the minors, Blue Jays manager John Gibbons suggested the 27-year-old's stay with Buffalo would likely be brief, but Travis has yet to provide Toronto with a reason to call him back up. Through 10 games in the International League, Travis is slashing .200/.217/.222, with his .439 OPS actually below the lowly .458 mark he posted with Toronto prior to being optioned.