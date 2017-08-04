Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Begins hitting in cage

Travis (knee) has begun hitting in the batting cage and is nearing the start of a running program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet reports.

Travis' lengthy rehab is starting to show signs of significant progress as reports are suggesting he could be back with the Blue Jays by late August after some initial fears that he'd be lost for the season. How Travis' knee responds to the increased activity will dictate how soon the Blue Jays will be able to deploy him on a rehab assignment. Look for more updates on Travis as his running program gets underway.