Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Begins hitting progression

Travis (knee) began hitting off a tee Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis managed to resume baseball activities following surgery on his left knee in March. This is a definite step forward for the 28-year-old second baseman, although he still has a long road ahead of him before gaining clearance. Travis will be eligible to come off the injured list at the end of May, but it remains to be seen if he'll be ready.

More News
Our Latest Stories