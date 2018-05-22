Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Brought back to majors
Travis was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo and will be available for Tuesday's game against the Angels.
Travis is back with the big club after spending the previous three weeks in the minors trying to work out some kinks. The 27-year-old didn't necessarily force his return, hitting just .210/.234/.274 across 14 games with the Bisons, but his stay at Triple-A was never expected to last very long. He'll take the roster spot of Richard Urena, who was sent to the minors following Sunday's game against the A's. He'll presumably serve as a utility infielder initially upon his return.
