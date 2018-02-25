Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Cleared for spring debut
Travis (knee) will start at second base and bat leadoff during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
It marks the spring debut of Travis, who will have his workload monitored carefully this spring while working back from the knee surgery he required in mid-June. Though he probably won't be in store for extensive at-bats in spring training, Travis will merit serious consideration for the Opening Day leadoff role, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Outfielders Curtis Granderson and Ezequiel Carrera set the table in the Blue Jays' first two games of the spring, but both players' standings as likely platoon hitters might make Travis a more attractive option if manager John Gibbons values consistency atop the order.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Tabbed for spring debut Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Will be eased into spring camp•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Continues to rehab knee•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Avoids arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: To be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Off disabled list•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...