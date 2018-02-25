Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Cleared for spring debut

Travis (knee) will start at second base and bat leadoff during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Tigers, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

It marks the spring debut of Travis, who will have his workload monitored carefully this spring while working back from the knee surgery he required in mid-June. Though he probably won't be in store for extensive at-bats in spring training, Travis will merit serious consideration for the Opening Day leadoff role, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca. Outfielders Curtis Granderson and Ezequiel Carrera set the table in the Blue Jays' first two games of the spring, but both players' standings as likely platoon hitters might make Travis a more attractive option if manager John Gibbons values consistency atop the order.