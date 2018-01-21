Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Continues to rehab knee

Travis (knee) is expected to begin running within the next month as part of his offseason knee rehabilitation program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis is still working his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in June of last season. The 26-year-old says that he currently "feels good," but not until he resumes running will we know the true extent of his recovery. Assuming he enters the season at full health, Travis should be a capable fantasy contributor at the keystone.