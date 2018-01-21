Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Continues to rehab knee
Travis (knee) is expected to begin running within the next month as part of his offseason knee rehabilitation program, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis is still working his way back from the season-ending knee injury he suffered in June of last season. The 26-year-old says that he currently "feels good," but not until he resumes running will we know the true extent of his recovery. Assuming he enters the season at full health, Travis should be a capable fantasy contributor at the keystone.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Avoids arbitration•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: To be ready for spring training•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Off disabled list•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not expected to return in 2017•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Fields grounders Tuesday•
-
Sleepers 1.0: Dozen value targets
Heath Cummings offers 12 sleepers who look like they'll be undervalued in Fantasy Baseball...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 1.0
Relief pitcher is its own animal, valued mostly for its impact in one category. Scott White...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 1.0
The way the starting pitcher role has evolved over the last five years, the delineation between...
-
Outfield Tiers 1.0
Outfield is a monstrous position with monstrous tiers that work differently than they do in...
-
Risky pitchers, old guys headline busts
Heath Cummings says you shouldn't chase career years, and walks you through his other types...
-
Third Base Tiers 1.0
Third base is strong at the top, but is it as deep in the middle? Scott White looks at the...