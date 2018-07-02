Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Day off against Tigers
Travis is not in the lineup against Detroit on Monday.
Travis will retreat to the bench following nine straight starts, including a 2-for-3 showing during Sunday's game. In his place, Lourdes Gurriel will man second base and bat ninth.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Slugs game-winning homer Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Pops second homer Wednesday•
