Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Dealing with sore knee

Travis was held out of the lineup during Sunday's 13-3 win over the Orioles due to a sore right knee, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

It marked the second consecutive absence for Travis, who ceded duties at second base to Yangervis Solarte in the series finale. Manager John Gibbons relayed that Travis sustained the injury after colliding with outfielder Kevin Pillar during Friday's game against Baltimore, but the team seems optimistic that the 27-year-old will avoid the DL. That being said, Travis' history of knee issues could prompt the Blue Jays to limit his workload during the upcoming week.