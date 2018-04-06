Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Drops in order

Travis will bat ninth in the order against Texas on Friday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This marks the first time this season that Travis will not hit out of the leadoff position. Manager John Gibbons will instead rely on Steve Pearce atop the order with a left-hander (Matt Moore) on the mound for the Rangers. The fact that Travis is just 1-for-20 with nine strikeouts thus far in 2018 doesn't help his claim to garner more at-bats.