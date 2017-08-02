Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Expected back by late August

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that he's hopeful Travis (knee) will return from the 60-day disabled list before the end of August, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Travis has already been able to do some light fielding work, but the Blue Jays haven't yet carved out a timeline for him to resume a running program. Given Atkins' comments, Travis may ramp up his activity in the coming days before potentially starting up a rehab assignment a few weeks later. With Troy Tulowitzki (ankle) likely out for the season, the Blue Jays will have to get by with Darwin Barney, Ryan Goins and Rob Refsnyder at the middle-infield spots before Travis' eventual return helps provide some relief.