Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Fields grounders Tuesday

Travis (knee) fielded some grounders at second base Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

It's yet another positive step forward for Travis, who had resumed hitting and running a few days earlier. The Blue Jays are optimistic that Travis will be able to return from the 60-day disabled list by the end of August, but an official timetable won't be fleshed out until he's cleared to begin a rehab assignment in the minors.