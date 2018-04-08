Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Gets day off Sunday
Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers.
With just three hits through 27 at-bats this season, Travis hasn't provided the lift the Blue Jays were banking on atop the order. Travis has since been moved into the No. 9 spot in the lineup and could lose hold on his everyday role if he's unable to turn things around in his subsequent starting appearances. With Josh Donaldson having returned to full-time duties at third base following a bout with dead arm earlier this season, utility man Yangervis Solarte now looks poised to push Travis for playing time at the keystone.
