Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Held out again Sunday

Travis is not in the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

This marks the third game in a row Travis will not start. It's a bit of a confusing decision, as the oft-injured second baseman actually has an .809 OPS over the past 14 games. Regardless of the rationale, Yangervis Solarte will man the keystone in his return from the disabled list to replace him.