Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Held out due to back soreness
Travis wasn't available off the bench Sunday against the White Sox as he's dealing with a sore back, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Travis hasn't made an appearance in the past two games after injuring his back on a swing. He'll be considered day-to-day moving forward, though he believes he'll return to action sometime during Toronto's next series against Oakland.
