Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Held out Saturday

Travis (foot) is not in the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will remain on the bench for a second straight day after hammering a foul ball off his left foot during Thursday's series opener. The second baseman isn't dealing with anything serious, but he was still experiencing some discomfort prior to Friday's game, so manager John Gibbons will keep him out for the time being. Consider him day-to-day ahead of the series finale. Lourdes Gurriel will get another start at second in his absence.