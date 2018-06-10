Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Sunday
Travis is out of the lineup Sunday against the Orioles.
Travis will hit the bench for the third time in four games as the Blue Jays roll with Gio Urshela at the hot corner and shift Yangervis Solarte over to second base. Though Travis has picked up the pace offensively since his late-May promotion from Triple-A Buffalo, he's still slashing an ugly .198/.261/.311 across 115 plate appearances on the season.
