Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits bench Thursday
Travis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.
Travis is hitting a solid .311/.354/.489 across 15 games this month, but he'll grab a breather following a string of five straight starts. Lourdes Gurriel will start at the keystone in this one, hitting ninth.
