Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits eighth home run

Travis was 2-for-6 with a two runs scored and a two-run home run in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to Boston.

Travis hit his eighth home run off Drew Pomeranz during the third inning to give the Blue Jays an early lead which the bullpen was unable to sustain. The 27-year-old has a modest five-game hitting streak in which he is 8-for-18 with two home runs and nine RBI.