Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Hits three-run homer

Travis went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Wednesday's win over the Orioles.

The homer, Travis' 10th of the season, gave the Blue Jays some insurance runs in the eighth inning off of Miguel Castro. The second baseman has four homers in the month of August but is hitting just .224 in 18 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories