Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Homers, scores twice
Travis went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, a triple and a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Red Sox.
Travis hit his first homer of the year and produced only his second RBI on the young season. His playing time will likely decrease if the Blue Jays opt to give more innings to Lourdes Gurriel, but he could still provide value should his bat get hot.
