Blue Jays' Devon Travis: In contention for leadoff role
Travis remains a candidate to serve as the Blue Jays' leadoff man in 2018, but manager John Gibbons said that he won't reveal his batting order until Thursday's season opener against the Yankees, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.
Travis and Curtis Granderson have split the leadoff duties for most of the Blue Jays' Grapefruit League games, so it's likely that Gibbons will tab one of those two for the role by the time Opening Day arrives. Since Granderson is a left-handed hitter, it's possible that Gibbons opts for a leadoff platoon, which would limit Travis' turns atop the lineup to primarily against southpaw pitchers. Travis' run-scoring opportunities wouldn't take too significant of a hit if Granderson serves as the primary table setter, as the second baseman would still likely bat out of the two hole in those scenarios.
