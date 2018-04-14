Blue Jays' Devon Travis: In Saturday's lineup

Travis (hand) will play second at bat ninth against Cleveland on Saturday.

Travis was removed from Friday's game after being plunked on the right hand during an at-bat. He did undergo precautionary X-rays following the game, but it appears as though the results came back clean since Travis won't miss any additional time. Over 11 appearances thus far in 2018, he's just 3-for-38 with one RBI and 15 strikeouts.