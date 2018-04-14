Blue Jays' Devon Travis: In Saturday's lineup
Travis (hand) will play second at bat ninth against Cleveland on Saturday.
Travis was removed from Friday's game after being plunked on the right hand during an at-bat. He did undergo precautionary X-rays following the game, but it appears as though the results came back clean since Travis won't miss any additional time. Over 11 appearances thus far in 2018, he's just 3-for-38 with one RBI and 15 strikeouts.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...