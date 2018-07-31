Blue Jays' Devon Travis: In Tuesday's lineup
Travis (back) will start at second base and bat ninth against Oakland on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis was sidelined for the past three games due to back soreness but he appears to be near full health prior to Tuesday's outing. Since the beginning of July, Travis is hitting .313/.389/.438 with seven RBI.
