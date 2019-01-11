Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Inks deal with Toronto

Travis signed a one-year, $1.925 million contract with the Blue Jay on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jaime Campbell of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis posted his worst numbers in the majors with a .232/.275/.381 slash line and 11 home runs in 378 plate appearances last season, which included a demotion to the minors. 2019 could very well be the 27-year-old's last legitimate chance to show the Blue Jays what he can do given his struggles at the plate and consistent injury issues over the last couple years.

