Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Inks deal with Toronto
Travis signed a one-year, $1.925 million contract with the Blue Jay on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jaime Campbell of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis posted his worst numbers in the majors with a .232/.275/.381 slash line and 11 home runs in 378 plate appearances last season, which included a demotion to the minors. 2019 could very well be the 27-year-old's last legitimate chance to show the Blue Jays what he can do given his struggles at the plate and consistent injury issues over the last couple years.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Likely done for season with knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Sitting again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Situated on bench•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Held out again Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: On bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...