Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Knocks in three vs. Seattle
Travis went 2-for-5 with one home run, three RBI and one run scored during Friday's win over the Mariners.
Travis started the game with a single that scored Randal Grichuk in the first inning and added a two-run home run in the fifth to put the Blue Jays up by three. This marked just the second time since July 12 that Travis has recorded a multi-hit game. On the year, he's hitting .242/.294/.393 with seven home runs, 29 RBI and one stolen base.
