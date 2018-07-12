Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Launches grand slam against Braves

Travis came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning Wednesday and remained in the game, going 1-for-3 with a grand slam in a 9-5 loss to the Braves.

The 27-year-old made a ballgame of things after the Jays had fallen behind 7-0, but the comeback eventually fell short, Travis has lost his starting spot at the keystone to Lourdes Gurriel for now, and his .230/.283/.388 slash line will need to improve in the second half if he;s going to get a chance to win it back.