Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Likely done for season with knee issue

Travis will undergo an MRI on his left knee Wednesday. Manager John Gibbons said Travis is "not expected to play again this year" due to knee and hamstring soreness, though neither injury is considered serious, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis hasn't played since Friday because of these injuries, though it's likely that the club wanted to evaluate its prospects anyway. More should be known regarding his condition following Wednesday's MRI, but it would come as a slight surprise to see him back on the field in 2018 even if his results come back clean.