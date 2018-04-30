Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Long-term stay in minors not expected

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said following Travis' demotion to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday that the second baseman likely won't be in store for an extended stay in the minors, John Lott of The Athletic Toronto reports.

Gibbons suggested that the Blue Jays' overworked bullpen was mostly responsible for Travis being pushed off the active roster, as reliever Carlos Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move. While the need for relief help was certainly a valid concern for Toronto, Travis has done little this season to prove that he's still deserving of an everyday role. The 27-year-old was slashing .148/.212/.246 and had struck out in a career-worst 27.3 percent of his plate appearances while producing a 62.8 percent groundball rate, suggesting his .190 BABIP wasn't merely a result of hard-hit balls finding gloves. Despite Gibbons' comments, Travis will likely need to adjust his approach at the plate and find success at Buffalo in at least a few games he returns to Toronto. Even if that comes to fruition, Travis isn't certain to regain his full-time gig at the keystone if Lourdes Gurriel thrives as the primary second baseman in the meantime.