Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Nearing baseball activities

Travis (knee) had his post-op appointment Friday and is set to resume baseball activities next week, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in mid-March and is on the 60-day injured list. The 28-year-old still has significant rehab work ahead of him and will have to go through an abbreviated spring training before making his return.

More News
Our Latest Stories