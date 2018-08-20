Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not in Monday's lineup

Travis is out of the lineup against Baltimore on Monday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Travis will receive a breather after starting 16 of the past 17 games, during which he's hit .235/.257/.382 with three home runs and 13 RBI. In his place, Richard Urena will start at second base and bat ninth.

