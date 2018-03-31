Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not in Saturday lineup
Travis is out of the lineup against the Yankees on Saturday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis will retreat to the bench after leading off the past two days. During those contests, the second baseman failed to record a hit, going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts, and will cede the keystone over to Gift Ngoepe for Saturday's affair.
