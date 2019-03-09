Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not ready to play
Travis (knee) is out of the lineup for Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
Travis has been dealing with left knee inflammation for about a week and it's unclear at this time how close he might be to rejoining the lineup. If the second baseman isn't cleared to play at some point during the upcoming week, he may have a tough time avoiding the injured list ahead of Opening Day.
