Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Off disabled list
Travis (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Travis was out since early June after undergoing knee surgery to clean up the cartilage in his knee. Although the infielder was expected to make it back for the last month of the year, he suffered a setback that effectively ended any hopes of returning to the field. Over the course of 2017, he slashed .259/.291/.438 with five home runs and 24 RBI in 50 games.
