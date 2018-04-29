Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Optioned to Triple-A

Travis was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Travis will be replaced by right-handed pitcher Carlos Ramirez. The 27-year-old second baseman was hitting .148 with one home run and three RBI in 18 games before being moved to the minors.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories