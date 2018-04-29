Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Optioned to Triple-A
Travis was sent to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Travis will be replaced by right-handed pitcher Carlos Ramirez. The 27-year-old second baseman was hitting .148 with one home run and three RBI in 18 games before being moved to the minors.
