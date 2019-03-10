Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out again Sunday
Travis (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's spring game against the Twins, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
Travis still has not seen action since Feb. 25 because of his injury. It remains to be seen if he will be ready to return to action Tuesday following a team off day Monday for the Blue Jays.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Not ready to play•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out again Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Sidelined with knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Inks deal with Toronto•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Likely done for season with knee issue•
-
Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Sitting again Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
12-team mixed Rotisserie auction
Nothing will test your feelings about a player like an auction. Scott White and company recently...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...