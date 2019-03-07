Blue Jays' Devon Travis: Out again Thursday
Travis (knee) is not in the lineup for Thursday's spring game against the Rays, according to Hazel Mae of Sportsnet.
Travis will continue to sit due to the knee inflammation he has been dealing with lately. The Blue Jays have not provided a projected return date for Travis, so his status remains in question with Opening Day three weeks away.
